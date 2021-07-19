Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 381,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. 442,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,152,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $229.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.