Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after acquiring an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.70. The company had a trading volume of 282,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.08 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

