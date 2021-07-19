Perritt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,900 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $2,885,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. 1,199,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,968,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

