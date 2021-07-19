Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 165,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,380. The firm has a market cap of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

