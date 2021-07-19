Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,326. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

