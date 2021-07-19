Perritt Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,434 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass accounts for 1.0% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TGLS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $839.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

