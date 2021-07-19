Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 66,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 66.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,094,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 438,789 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

