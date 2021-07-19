Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) VP Sells $28,065.00 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00.

PM stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

