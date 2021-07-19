Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.65 Billion

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce sales of $20.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $22.66 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $87.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.78 billion to $89.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.53 billion to $93.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $3.93 on Monday, reaching $70.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,327. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

