Phore Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,727.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Phore has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $5,727.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00222777 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,553,808 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

