Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,710,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $30,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $8,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

DOC opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

