Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.13. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

