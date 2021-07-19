PIN One Day Volume Reaches $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00098544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00147642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,655.20 or 0.99973957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

