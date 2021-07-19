Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $140.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

