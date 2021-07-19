Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,773 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises 1.6% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.35% of Planet Fitness worth $157,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 43,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

