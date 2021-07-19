PlayGame Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $254,044.41 and $1,507.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.00735750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

