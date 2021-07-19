Plug Power Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

PLUG stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

