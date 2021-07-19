Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 7,700 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up approximately 3.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,850. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $62.00 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

