Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,997,000 after buying an additional 308,789 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

