Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,815,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 6.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $148.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

