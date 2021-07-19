Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $181.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.76.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,142. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

