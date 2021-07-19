Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $198,000 Investment in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after acquiring an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 908,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Taylor C. Kessel sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,379 shares of company stock worth $1,559,030. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

