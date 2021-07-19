Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 257 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $180.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.59. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.76 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.27.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

