Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,195 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

QTWO opened at $99.02 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.97 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

