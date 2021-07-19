Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.25.

NYSE BURL opened at $320.48 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.89 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.