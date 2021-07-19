PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). PolarityTE posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

In other PolarityTE news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $128,150.00. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 265,000 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 177.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 91.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

