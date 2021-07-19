Polkamon (PMON) One Day Volume Tops $623,564.00

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamon has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00100910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00145840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,842.83 or 0.99838756 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

