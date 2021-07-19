Polkastarter (POLS) Hits Market Cap of $65.59 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Polkastarter has a market cap of $65.59 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,202,582 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

