Polygon Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $22,137,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.96. 16,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.