Polygon Management Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Polygon Management Ltd. trimmed its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,674 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.86. 50,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.