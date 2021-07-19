Polygon Management Ltd. Makes New $360,000 Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 494.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Precigen by 2,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 347,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,857,746 shares of company stock worth $20,623,567 in the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. 31,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,716. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

