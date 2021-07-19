Polygon Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 178,600 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 178,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. 50,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,235. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

