Port Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

NYSE:CNI opened at $102.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $94.04 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

