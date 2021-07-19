Port Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $380.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.