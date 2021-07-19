Port Capital LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Port Capital LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.98 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

