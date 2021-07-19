Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Short Interest Up 32.3% in June

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

