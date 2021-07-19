Prentice Capital Management LP Sells 1,160,131 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Prentice Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160,131 shares during the period. Realogy makes up 4.4% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.81% of Realogy worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLGY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Realogy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Realogy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 802,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140,623 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLGY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.76. 50,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,812. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

