Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

PVG opened at C$11.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.76. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.37 and a 1 year high of C$19.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.45.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.50 million.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

