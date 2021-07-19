Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $15.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.19.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.