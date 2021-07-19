Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $163,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SelectQuote by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT opened at $17.58 on Monday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.