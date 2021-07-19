Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $177.32 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,829,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,690 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $177,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $51.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

