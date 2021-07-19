Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $181.87 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.81% of EPAM Systems worth $181,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in EPAM Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,781 shares of company stock worth $80,277,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Shares of EPAM opened at $527.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.28. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.48 and a 12 month high of $545.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

