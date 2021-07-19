Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $188.66 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,378,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382,227 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $188,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 745,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

