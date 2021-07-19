Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $194.41 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 467.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.28% of Campbell Soup worth $194,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 281,002 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

