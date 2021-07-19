Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 51,194 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.15% of Southwest Gas worth $205,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.05.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

