Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 93,173 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,041,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $201,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of ATO opened at $101.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.25. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

