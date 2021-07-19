Private Capital Management LLC Takes $4.98 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Eastern Bankshares comprises 0.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Eastern Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $9,343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.39. 2,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

