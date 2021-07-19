Private Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,760 shares during the quarter. Tronox comprises approximately 3.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Tronox worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. 15,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

