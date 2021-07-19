Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,281 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 163.5% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $189.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.51. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $248.09.

