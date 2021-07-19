Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $42.05 on Monday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.63.

